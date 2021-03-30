Eligibility expanding in Saskatchewan to book COVID-19 vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding eligibility for those looking to book a COVID-19 vaccination.

As of 8 a.m. on March 31, individuals aged 60 or older can book their immunization shot.

Bookings can be made anytime online at the province’s vaccine appointment site or by contacting 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Individuals under the age of 80 who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or those who received any other vaccine in the last 14 days, are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those between the ages of 50 and 59 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter, continue to be eligible to book vaccination shots. However, online booking is not available for these categories — appointments must be made by contacting 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Health officials said they are also targeting select group homes for vaccinations and are in discussions on options for immunization for those residents.

As of Monday, 179,800 vaccine doses had been administered in the province, with more than 10,000 people aged 80 and older receiving both doses.

Moderna shipment delayed, appointments rescheduled

The SHA said some previously booked vaccine appointments are being rescheduled, due to a delay in receiving the next shipment of Moderna vaccines.

Health officials said the delivery of 21,300 Moderna doses is delayed for up to six days.

They said some appointments already booked are impacted by the delay and the majority of individuals who have booked will receive direct notification of their rescheduled appointment.

