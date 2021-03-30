Over 3,500 COVID-19 vaccinations completed in Waterloo Region Monday

Send this page to someone via email

More than 3,500 vaccinations were performed in Waterloo Region on Monday, according to Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force.

On Tuesday, the agency reported that there have now been 78,258 vaccinations completed in the area, 3,681 more than a day earlier.

It says 10.76 per cent of the region’s residents have now been vaccinated.

The goal is to reach at least 75 per cent of the population in order to achieve what scientists theorize to be herd immunity.

A total of 14,890 people (2.53 per cent) have now received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Waterloo Public Health reported 26 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 11,885.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases in the area to 44.9.

Another 28 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 11,337.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll in the area at 242.

The number of active cases sits at 299, including 25 people who are in area hospitals with six of those in intensive care.

There remain 16 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area with the only change involving the outbreak at the University of Waterloo, which has quickly expanded to 21 cases.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 2,336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 347,570.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 727 cases were recorded in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 229 in York Region, 194 in Durham Region, 144 in Ottawa, 123 in Hamilton and 91 in Halton Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,351 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

