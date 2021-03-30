Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Another 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’' Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that he’s extremely concerned with the rising hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and asked people not to make any plans for Easter.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has administered 47,658 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,040 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Canada getting 5M Pfizer doses ahead of schedule in June, Trudeau says

Public health reports that 40,882 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose.

That means 16 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting just two new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,949.

Active cases fell by 10 from the previous day to 64 with another 12 people recovering from the disease.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,848 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada to receive Johnson & Johnson deliveries by end of April' COVID-19: Canada to receive Johnson & Johnson deliveries by end of April
COVID-19: Canada to receive Johnson & Johnson deliveries by end of April

In Wellington County, three new cases are being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,054.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by three from the previous day to 30 because no one has recovered from the disease in the past day. Resolved cases in the county remain at 989.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Read more: Ontario considering additional restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Doug Ford says

Public health’s online portal shows most cases in Guelph involve those in the 20 to 39 age range, while in Wellington County it’s seniors over the age of 80 connected to an outbreak.

The area’s case rate fell from 39.1 to 38.5 cases per 100,000 in the past day.

