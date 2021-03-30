Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder in Rutland shooting, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 3:27 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the shooting suspect, Darin John Holden, has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 1st. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say the shooting suspect, Darin John Holden, has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 1st.

Kelowna RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in the Rutland neighbourhood nine days ago.

According to police, Darin John Holden, 52, was taken into custody following an investigation into the alleged incident on Prior Road South on Sunday, March 21.

Police say a 29-year-old Kelowna woman has been brought to Kelowna General Hospital around 6 a.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, leading to an immediate investigation.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating possible shooting, woman seriously injured

Online court documents show that Holden, from Kelowna, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition and possessing a firearm without a license or registration.

Holden, who has appeared before in Kelowna court on various charges, has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 1.

“This is believed to have been an act of interpersonal violence. This kind of violence is extremely traumatic, and should have no place in our community,” said Supt. Kara Triance, officer-in-charge of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our domestic violence unit is working with the injured individual to ensure she has ongoing support and services as this matter progresses through the court process.”

CrimeKelownaOkanaganShootingcentral okanaganAttempted MurderKelowna RCMPRutlandKelowna ShootingDarin John HoldenRutland shooting

