Meth, shotgun seized in Winnipeg drug raid

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say they found drugs, cash, and a shotgun during a raid at a St. Boniface home over the weekend.

Officers from the guns and gangs unit raided the home in the 400 block of Langevin Street Sunday.

Once inside police say they found $4,700 in cash, methamphetamine, as well as drug packaging materials and scales.

The Guns and Gangs Unit executed a search warrant on an apartment located on Langevin. They located a 12 gauge shotgun and a large number of shotgun shells. In addition, officers found methamphetamine, drug packaging materials and scales. https://t.co/3lwOZXJsQH — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 30, 2021

They say a further search found a 12-gauge shotgun hidden under a bed along with a number of shotgun shells.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug and weapons offences.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

