Meth, shotgun seized in Winnipeg drug raid

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say they found drugs, cash, and a shotgun during a raid at a St. Boniface home over the weekend.
Officers from the guns and gangs unit raided the home in the 400 block of Langevin Street Sunday.
Read more: Pair toss fentanyl, meth out of Winnipeg taxi in bid to not get caught, get caught anyway
Once inside police say they found $4,700 in cash, methamphetamine, as well as drug packaging materials and scales.
They say a further search found a 12-gauge shotgun hidden under a bed along with a number of shotgun shells.
Trending Stories
A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug and weapons offences.
The accused has been detained in police custody.
Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments