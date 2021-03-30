Menu

Crime

Meth, shotgun seized in Winnipeg drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say they found drugs, cash, and a shotgun during a raid at a St. Boniface home over the weekend.

Officers from the guns and gangs unit raided the home in the 400 block of Langevin Street Sunday.

Once inside police say they found $4,700 in cash, methamphetamine, as well as drug packaging materials and scales.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a further search found a 12-gauge shotgun hidden under a bed along with a number of shotgun shells.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug and weapons offences.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

