Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Brock University climbs to 31 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2021 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Ontario university students assess their year' Coronavirus: Ontario university students assess their year
WATCH ABOVE (September 2020): The return of post-secondary education in Ontario was a disappointment to students looking forward to a new phase of life. As Seán O’Shea reports, most are resigned to working remotely because of the pandemic – Sep 18, 2020

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — A COVID-19 outbreak at Brock University has now sickened 31 students living on-campus.

The St. Catharines, Ont., university says the 31 students are in self-isolation, while more students are isolating as testing continues.

Niagara Region Public Health initially declared the outbreak on Friday, when 12 cases were confirmed.

Read more: Morale at an 'all-time low': Post-secondary students grapple with COVID-19 fatigue

It has said that the outbreak seems to be related to students’ social activities over the previous week.

The university has moved some in-person classes online until at least April 5.

It also says that some on-campus common areas have been temporarily closed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
