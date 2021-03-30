Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration opens to those in their 60s

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 11:00 am
Waterloo Region has unveiled the next group of people who are eligible to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine and it includes those aged 60 and up as well as area faith leaders who work under certain circumstances.

That list of faith leaders includes those providing end-of-life care, home visits to unwell persons as well as care of the deceased, funerals, bathing or other ceremonies with direct contact with deceased persons,

Read more: Waterloo Region’s vaccination pre-registration portal now open for those in their 70s

It also includes faith leaders who provide pastoral care in hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes or other vulnerable settings.

The new list also includes those who are in the following variety of high-risk settings:

  • supportive housing
  • developmental services, including supported independent living
  • emergency homeless shelters
  • other homeless populations not in shelters
  • mental health and addictions congregate settings, including supportive housing
  • homes for special care
  • employer-provided housing for farmworkers, including temporary foreign workers
  • adult correctional facilities
  • violence against women shelters
  • anti-human trafficking residences
  • children’s residential facilities, including group homes and foster homes
  • Indigenous healing and wellness
  • youth justice facilities
  • bail beds

The region also says that one essential caregiver for residents in the following high-risk congregate settings can also not pre-register for a vaccination:

  • developmental services, including supported independent living
  • mental health and addictions congregate settings, including supportive housing
  • homes for special care
  • children’s residential facilities, including group homes and foster homes
  • Indigenous healing and wellness

Read more: Waterloo COVID-19 pre-registration opens up to groups with health complications

The region says that another over the age of 60 who fall into the aforementioned categories is should pre-register immediately and when their turn arrives to book an appointment, they should do so right away.

