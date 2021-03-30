Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration opens to those in their 60s

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has unveiled the next group of people who are eligible to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine and it includes those aged 60 and up as well as area faith leaders who work under certain circumstances.

That list of faith leaders includes those providing end-of-life care, home visits to unwell persons as well as care of the deceased, funerals, bathing or other ceremonies with direct contact with deceased persons,

It also includes faith leaders who provide pastoral care in hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes or other vulnerable settings.

2:31 More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive as Canadians line up to get inoculated More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive as Canadians line up to get inoculated

The new list also includes those who are in the following variety of high-risk settings:

Story continues below advertisement

supportive housing

developmental services, including supported independent living

emergency homeless shelters

other homeless populations not in shelters

mental health and addictions congregate settings, including supportive housing

homes for special care

employer-provided housing for farmworkers, including temporary foreign workers

adult correctional facilities

violence against women shelters

anti-human trafficking residences

children’s residential facilities, including group homes and foster homes

Indigenous healing and wellness

youth justice facilities

bail beds

The region also says that one essential caregiver for residents in the following high-risk congregate settings can also not pre-register for a vaccination:

developmental services, including supported independent living

mental health and addictions congregate settings, including supportive housing

homes for special care

children’s residential facilities, including group homes and foster homes

Indigenous healing and wellness

The region says that another over the age of 60 who fall into the aforementioned categories is should pre-register immediately and when their turn arrives to book an appointment, they should do so right away.