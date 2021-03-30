Stolen pickup smashes into 3 cruisers in downtown Guelph, driver arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 37-year-old man is facing several charges after a stolen pickup truck smashed into three cruisers in downtown Guelph on Monday afternoon.

Officers spotted the Dodge Ram at around 3:30 p.m. at Macdonell and Wyndham streets and when they tried to stop it, police said the driver took off onto Carden Street in front of city hall.

“The driver was met with a marked Guelph Police Service cruiser coming towards him,” police said in a news release.

“The driver reversed, striking another cruiser, then drove forward hitting a cruiser and partially pushing it off the road.”

Police added that a third cruiser had been struck as well before officers finally pinned the truck in.

The man refused to get out of the truck and could be seen reaching down into the footwell before an officer broke the driver’s side window and pulled the driver out, police said.

No officers were injured in the ordeal but the man had to be taken to the hospital for a small cut on his cheek.

“While at the hospital, the male was showing signs of impairment including slurred speech and an inability to stay awake,” police said. “Officers determined he was impaired by a drug.”

The service added that while searching the truck, officers found items stolen during the theft of another pickup outside of Guelph that is being investigated by the OPP.

A can of pepper spray and items from a business on Silvercreek Parkway, which still had their tags attached, were also found, police said.

Charges laid include flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property, impaired driving and breaching probation.

The accused has been held in custody and scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing on Tuesday.