Fire

Crews battle morning house fire near Mount Pleasant, west of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Morning fire at home near Mount Pleasant' Morning fire at home near Mount Pleasant
A fire broke out at a home near Mount Pleasant, just west of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Crews from several fire stations are battling a house fire near the village of Mount Pleasant, just west of Peterborough, on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., firefighters from Cavan-Monaghan Township, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Selwyn Township responded to the house fire on Bland Line, west of County Road 10 in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Read more: Cause of fire at cottage rental north of Peterborough undetermined, fire chief says

When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

Peterborough County OPP have closed Bland Line between County Road 10 and Jones Quarter Line while crews battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

It is unknown at this time if any people or pets were inside the home.

— More to come.

