Crews battle morning house fire near Mount Pleasant, west of Peterborough

Crews from several fire stations are battling a house fire near the village of Mount Pleasant, just west of Peterborough, on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., firefighters from Cavan-Monaghan Township, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Selwyn Township responded to the house fire on Bland Line, west of County Road 10 in Cavan Monaghan Township.

When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

Peterborough County OPP have closed Bland Line between County Road 10 and Jones Quarter Line while crews battle the blaze.

TRAFFIC: Firefighters from @CavanMonaghan and @KLFireRescue are battling a structure fire on Bland Line between County Road 10 and Jones Quarter Road near Mount Pleasant. @SelwynTownship firefighters have also been requested and are on scene #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/bQsExhqDgq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

It is unknown at this time if any people or pets were inside the home.

— More to come.