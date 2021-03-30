Laval Mayor Marc Demers will not seek third term

Send this page to someone via email

Marc Demers will not seek a third term as mayor of Laval this coming fall.

The politician announced his decision Tuesday on social media, saying it was time for him to move on come this fall.

“After having devoted 38 years of public service to the Laval population, I now want to devote myself entirely to my family,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The eight years spent as mayor of Laval have been among the most rewarding of my life. It has been an honour to be your mayor as we emerged from a troubled period.”

Demers was first elected in 2013 under the Mouvement Lavallois banner as the city on Montreal’s north shore was embattled by a corruption scandal.

Gilles Vaillancourt, known as the King of Laval, served as the city’s mayor for 23 years from 1989 until 2012, when he resigned amid corruption allegations. He was arrested as part of a sweep by Quebec’s anti-corruption squad in May 2013 and he pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy in 2016.

In his statement, Demers wrote that his team had made Laval residents proud by “restoring ethics” in the city.

“We have recovered millions of dollars that were stolen from us. We have invested in the quality of infrastructure and public services,” he said.

Before jumping into politics, Demers worked with the city’s local police department. During the 1980s, he rose to prominence as a lieutenant detective in the Laval police’s criminal investigation division.

Demers thanked Laval residents for their support over his two terms, saying he plans to work hard before the upcoming election.

“No matter who replaces me as leader of this great party, I know Laval will be in good hands,” he said.

— with files from The Canadian Press