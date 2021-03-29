Menu

Health

WHO, 23 nations back creation of pandemic treaty to prepare for future health crises

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 29, 2021 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: WHO tells UNGA that nations must prepare for the next pandemic now' Coronavirus: WHO tells UNGA that nations must prepare for the next pandemic now
WATCH: Coronavirus: WHO tells UNGA that nations must prepare for the next pandemic now – Sep 21, 2020

Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the globe.

The idea of such a treaty, which would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit last November.

Read more: One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, what have we learned?

On Tuesday it got the formal backing of the leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and the WHO.

“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone,” the leaders wrote in a joint opinion article in major newspapers.

“We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response,” they said.

Read more: One year into COVID-19, a look at when and where the next pandemic could emerge

The main goal of such a treaty would be to strengthen the world’s resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment, they said.

The treaty would also state that the health of humans, animals and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation globally.

“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the leaders wrote.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says world must work hard to prepare for the next pandemic' Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says world must work hard to prepare for the next pandemic
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says world must work hard to prepare for the next pandemic – May 6, 2020
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19CoronavirusPandemicCOVIDWorld Health OrganizationWHOcovid pandemicpandemic preparednesshow will we prepare for the next pandemic

