All B.C. students Grade 4 and up required to wear masks

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor announced that all school districts in the province will require students Grade 4 and up to wear masks.

The new rule expands on the province’s previous mask requirement that only covered high school students.

9:16 B.C. officials announce new ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions to curb spread of COVID-19 transmission B.C. officials announce new ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions to curb spread of COVID-19 transmission

Fraser Health officials had issued an order making masks mandatory for students from Grade 4 and up in Surrey, the part of B.C. hardest hit by COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry said Monday that those rules will now apply to schools across B.C.

“We’re going to be updating our K-to-12 public health guidance to support mask-wearing for all students down to Grade 4 in schools across the province,” she said.

Masks will be strongly recommended for students from kindergarten to Grade 3.

3:56 B.C. reports 2,518 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths over the weekend B.C. reports 2,518 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths over the weekend

“We know that that this needs to be done in a way that supports children to wear masks at all times when they’re in the school setting and to make sure that we are doing that in a way that is positive and supportive for children.”

The BC Teachers’ Federation, which has long advocated for increased mask-wearing in schools, welcomed the news, saying it provides an added layer of protection.

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 B.C. pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine in those under age 55 B.C. pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine in those under age 55

“Teachers will appreciate this important step, but there is still more work to do,” the BCTF said via social media.

“Our classrooms and schools still need ventilation upgrades and reduced density is required to allow students and adults to maintain physical distance.”

Finally. Masks are now mandatory in all #bced schools in Grades 4-12. For K-3, they are strongly recommended. Thank you to those who have worked so hard to get this important safety measure in place. Teachers will be relieved to have this added layer of protection. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/81rzAWL7ay — BCTF (@bctf) March 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

During Monday’s press briefing, Henry also announced that indoor dining will be prohibited, but takeout and patio service will be allowed as part of the new rules effective from midnight through April 19.

Indoor group fitness is prohibited and the Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort is closed.

Henry also reversed a recent decision to allow indoor faith gatherings, adding she is doing so with a heavy heart but can’t in good conscience allow them to proceed given the risk.

— With files from The Canadian Press