Health

All B.C. students Grade 4 and up required to wear masks

By Jon Azpiri Global News
As parents prepare to send kids back to school, doctors speak out against having to decide which kids get exemptions, saying the burden shouldn't be on their shoulders. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) . View image in full screen
As parents prepare to send kids back to school, doctors speak out against having to decide which kids get exemptions, saying the burden shouldn't be on their shoulders. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) . LM Otero/AP Photo

B.C.’s top doctor announced that all school districts in the province will require students Grade 4 and up to wear masks.

The new rule expands on the province’s previous mask requirement that only covered high school students.

Fraser Health officials had issued an order making masks mandatory for students from Grade 4 and up in Surrey, the part of B.C. hardest hit by COVID-19.

Henry said Monday that those rules will now apply to schools across B.C.

Read more: COVID: Sweeping new restrictions in place including in-person dining at B.C. bars and restaurants

“We’re going to be updating our K-to-12 public health guidance to support mask-wearing for all students down to Grade 4 in schools across the province,” she said.

Masks will be strongly recommended for students from kindergarten to Grade 3.

“We know that that this needs to be done in a way that supports children to wear masks at all times when they’re in the school setting and to make sure that we are doing that in a way that is positive and supportive for children.”

The BC Teachers’ Federation, which has long advocated for increased mask-wearing in schools, welcomed the news, saying it provides an added layer of protection.

“Teachers will appreciate this important step, but there is still more work to do,” the BCTF said via social media.

“Our classrooms and schools still need ventilation upgrades and reduced density is required to allow students and adults to maintain physical distance.”

During Monday’s press briefing, Henry also announced that indoor dining will be prohibited, but takeout and patio service will be allowed as part of the new rules effective from midnight through April 19.

Indoor group fitness is prohibited and the Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort is closed.

Henry also reversed a recent decision to allow indoor faith gatherings, adding she is doing so with a heavy heart but can’t in good conscience allow them to proceed given the risk.

— With files from The Canadian Press

