COVID-19: High demand for recreational goods and local rentals ahead of summer

With a second summer of possible COVID-19 restrictions ahead, Canadians don’t need much of an excuse to get outside if they can.

Eager consumers are buying up small items and big ones — from outdoor furniture and workout gear to camping equipment.

“I’m spending money on some fishing gear, hopefully I will be able to get out,” said Steven Thornborrow, a shopping bag in hand outside a Burlington outdoor store.

Another shopper, Mike Sklad, popped in to pick up some fishing lures.

“Everyone wants to get outdoors or renovate their house,” said Sklad, smiling.

Learning from the lockdowns of 2020 and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Canadians have been on a spending spree.

“I think the allure of healthy outdoor vacations has never been greater,” said Natalie Conway, executive director of the Ontario Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association.

Conway says RV rentals are up 650 per cent and sales of recreational vehicles like travel trailers and motor homes are stronger than ever.

“Manufacturers have been unable to keep up with the demand in growth,” said Conway, whose association represents more 180 dealers and associates in Ontario.

At Ruston RV Centre, the dealer lot is littered with brand-new travel trailers, giving the appearance they’re available for sale. But 90 per cent are already sold.

Co-owner Rob Sneyd told Global News it’s a challenge to manage consumer expectations because getting a trailer will likely require extra patience this year.

“We say … it’ll come in the next four to eight months and they’re disappointed,” Sneyd said. He said it’s important to be honest with customers about the probable delivery date.

Aside from high demand, supply chain issues have delayed deliveries for recreational vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers.

Those who want to spend time on waterways this summer are also facing possible disappointment at dealer showrooms.

“It’s shaping up to be another very busy year for marinas and boat dealers across the province,” said Rick Layzell, CEO of Boating Ontario.

He says buyers might still find what they’re looking for in a dealer showroom, but not for long.

“Today, you’ve got a shot, you’ve got a chance … 60 days from now, 90 per cent of that opportunity will be gone,” Layzell said.

He cautions consumers to be careful before buying resale boats from private sellers advertising boats for sale at a time when demand outstrips supply.

“A word to the wise — buyer beware. Make sure you understand what you’re buying, buy from a reputable firm or get a survey on the product, know the value of what you’re getting into,” Layzell said.

Anyone trying to book a public campsite in Ontario is finding out that it’s a more difficult prospect than ever this year and may also lead to disappointment.

The Ontario Parks booking platform has been overwhelmed with inquiries and reservations since it opened. In many provincial parks, it’s impossible to book consecutive nights of accommodation in July and August.