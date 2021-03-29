April 3 – MNP

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, the world changed forever as the pandemic forced organizations to rethink the way they did business. Employees began working from home and enjoying a greater work life balance. Employers realized they could cut costs with a smaller office footprint.

We all know that flexibility will continue to be important and there are tools to consider as your organization moves forward with this increased mobility.

Join us as Jeannine Mallett from MNP gives insight on tools for your business, Saturday at noon on 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

Advertisement