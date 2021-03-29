Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP investigate possible shoot out

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 3:57 pm
RCMP investigating possible shots fired in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Ave West. View image in full screen
RCMP investigating possible shots fired in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Ave West. Google Maps

Penticton RCMP is investigating a possible shootout between two vehicles on Friday afternoon.

Police said on March 26  at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of two vehicles departing a parking lot at a high rate of speed in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Avenue West.

Witnesses said they believed the two vehicles may have been chasing one another.

At one point, a firearm was believed to have been discharged from inside one of the vehicles.

Both vehicles were last seen travelling north on Highway 97.

“Our investigation is continuing. Multiple resources were deployed to try and locate the vehicles involved. No victim(s) or suspect(s) were located, or have so far been identified. We’re reaching out to the public for anyone who may have witnessed any part of this,” said Const. James Grandy.

Vehicle and suspect descriptions were not provided.

If you witnessed this incident or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

