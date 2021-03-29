Penticton RCMP investigate possible shoot out

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP is investigating a possible shootout between two vehicles on Friday afternoon.

Police said on March 26 at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of two vehicles departing a parking lot at a high rate of speed in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Avenue West.

Witnesses said they believed the two vehicles may have been chasing one another.

2:06 Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested

At one point, a firearm was believed to have been discharged from inside one of the vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Both vehicles were last seen travelling north on Highway 97.

“Our investigation is continuing. Multiple resources were deployed to try and locate the vehicles involved. No victim(s) or suspect(s) were located, or have so far been identified. We’re reaching out to the public for anyone who may have witnessed any part of this,” said Const. James Grandy.

1:43 Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C. Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.

Vehicle and suspect descriptions were not provided.

If you witnessed this incident or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.