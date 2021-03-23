Arrest made in connection with series of explosions: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Penticton say a man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of explosions heard throughout the city earlier this month.

According to Penticton RCMP, the 50-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, March 19.

“Evidence obtained during the course of this investigation resulted in the identity of a local 50-year-old man believed to be responsible,” said Const. James Grandy.

Read more: Police investigating reports of explosions in Penticton

“He was subsequently arrested and later released after voluntarily speaking with officers. The man confirmed he meant no harm to the community. Charges are being considered and may be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for their consideration.”

In earlier press releases, police believed the explosions stemmed from improvised explosive devices being detonated.

Story continues below advertisement

Grandy added “RCMP are confident the public is not at risk, and appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”

2:31 Penticton RCMP’s explosion investigation continues Penticton RCMP’s explosion investigation continues – Mar 12, 2021