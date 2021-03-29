Rising active COVID-19 cases nearly back up to 2K in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll remained at 433 with none reported in the provincial government’s daily update.

According to the government on Monday, half of the 202 new coronavirus cases were in the Regina zone with the infection total in Saskatchewan now at 33,233. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down slightly from 200 on Sunday to 199.3.

The provincial government said 1,474 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north east (1), Saskatoon (17), central west (2), central east (25), Regina (1,222), south central (109) and south east (98) zones.

Officials reported one new lineage result on Monday for a total of 495 VOCs identified by whole-genome sequencing and are broken down into 487 B.1.1.7 and eight are B1.351. They added the Regina zone accounts for 83 per cent of 410 of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in the province.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 162 patients with COVID-19 — 137 are receiving inpatient care and 25 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,978 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the highest number reported since Feb. 9, when it there were 2,026.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 30,822 following 174 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,067 COVID-19 tests were performed on March 28. To date, 659,170 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 179,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

