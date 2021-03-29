Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman accused of assault with knife involving high school students: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 3:39 pm
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A woman in Lindsay was arrested following an altercation involving a knife with high school students. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces weapon charges following an alleged altercation with high school students last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on March 25 around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a reported confrontation between a couple and a group of high school students in the area of Adelaide Street North.

Read more: 1 of 2 suspects arrested after woman robbed, kicked down stairs at Lindsay home, police say

It’s alleged the students were first in their vehicles yelling at the couple. The students then met with additional students at a parking lot and got involved in a verbal disagreement with the couple.

The students left but then reconvened in another nearby parking lot where the woman in the couple approached them. She allegedly brandished a knife, yelled at the students and charged at them. The students fled in their vehicles.

Police located the couple a short distance away and the woman was arrested.

Brooke Quinn, 26, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 13, police said Monday.

