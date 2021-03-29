Menu

Canada

City of Regina moving back to weekly residential garbage collection

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 12:53 pm
As of April 5, the City of Regina is moving back to weekly residential garbage collection.
As of April 5, the City of Regina is moving back to weekly residential garbage collection. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

The City of Regina is returning to weekly residential garbage pickup beginning April 5.

Read more: Regina residents voice frustrations over biweekly pickup as garbage bins overflow

Residents are reminded of four steps to help keep staff safe and to keep roadways and alleys litter-free.

Fill it

  • Bag or bundle all waste items, specifically tissues/napkins and cleaning wipes
  • Keep cart lid closed
  • Don’t overfill cart or leave loose items on the ground

Place it

  • Roll cart out to the curb or alley by 7:30 a.m. on collection day
  • Ensure proper cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver
Read more: City of Regina replacing garbage, recycling bins lost in windstorm at no charge

Space it

  • Leave one metre around cart for collection trucks to empty properly

Store it

  • Roll empty cart back in a secure location on property or against your fence after it has been collected
  • Keep carts from blocking roadways and alleys
To sign up for waste collection or for more information visit the city’s website.

