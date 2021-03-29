City of Regina moving back to weekly residential garbage collection

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is returning to weekly residential garbage pickup beginning April 5.

Residents are reminded of four steps to help keep staff safe and to keep roadways and alleys litter-free.

Fill it

Bag or bundle all waste items, specifically tissues/napkins and cleaning wipes

Keep cart lid closed

Don’t overfill cart or leave loose items on the ground

Place it

Roll cart out to the curb or alley by 7:30 a.m. on collection day

Ensure proper cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver

Space it

Leave one metre around cart for collection trucks to empty properly

Store it

Roll empty cart back in a secure location on property or against your fence after it has been collected

Keep carts from blocking roadways and alleys

To sign up for waste collection or for more information visit the city’s website.