City of Regina moving back to weekly residential garbage collection

The City of Regina is returning to weekly residential garbage pickup beginning April 5.
Residents are reminded of four steps to help keep staff safe and to keep roadways and alleys litter-free.
Fill it
- Bag or bundle all waste items, specifically tissues/napkins and cleaning wipes
- Keep cart lid closed
- Don’t overfill cart or leave loose items on the ground
Place it
- Roll cart out to the curb or alley by 7:30 a.m. on collection day
- Ensure proper cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver
Space it
- Leave one metre around cart for collection trucks to empty properly
Store it
- Roll empty cart back in a secure location on property or against your fence after it has been collected
- Keep carts from blocking roadways and alleys
To sign up for waste collection or for more information visit the city’s website.
