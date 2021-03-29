38-year-old man stabbed multiple times after altercation in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in an altercation with another man in Oshawa Saturday night, Durham police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ritson Road North and Hillcroft Street for reports of a stabbing at around 11:40 p.m.

Police said an altercation broke out after the victim confronted the suspect about his relationship with an unknown woman.

The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot, investigators said.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he remains in stable condition.

Officers and members of the K9 unit searched the area and found the suspect hiding in a storage container.

Police charged 28-year-old Kainen Brathwaite with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have information can contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738 or anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.