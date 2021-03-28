Menu

Health

Sask. Health Authority expanding mobile COVID-19 testing in Moose Jaw

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 8:15 pm
Mobile testing sites will be set up in Moose Jaw area on Monday and Tuesday to deal with increasing COVID-19 variant cases in the community. View image in full screen
Mobile testing sites will be set up in Moose Jaw area on Monday and Tuesday to deal with increasing COVID-19 variant cases in the community. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding mobile testing in Moose Jaw where COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) are rising.

The SHA plans to conduct mobile testing on Monday and Tuesday this week, replacing the previously scheduled drop-in testing.

Read more: Sask. NDP urges expansion of COVID-19 restrictions to Moose Jaw, SHA asks residents to get tested

Drop-in testing at 250 Thatcher Drive (Moose Jaw Exhibition, Golden Nugget) in the city will resume on Wednesday.

Anyone looking to get a COVID-19 test in Moose Jaw area can still book an appointment by calling HealthLine 811 for a referral.

This comes after a number of warnings issued by the SHA about rising VOCs in the area. As of Saturday, the south central zone, where Moose Jaw is located accounts for 104 of the province’s variants reported.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units' Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units
Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units – Dec 2, 2020
