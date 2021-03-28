Sask. Health Authority expanding mobile COVID-19 testing in Moose Jaw

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding mobile testing in Moose Jaw where COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) are rising.
The SHA plans to conduct mobile testing on Monday and Tuesday this week, replacing the previously scheduled drop-in testing.
Read more: Sask. NDP urges expansion of COVID-19 restrictions to Moose Jaw, SHA asks residents to get tested
Drop-in testing at 250 Thatcher Drive (Moose Jaw Exhibition, Golden Nugget) in the city will resume on Wednesday.
Anyone looking to get a COVID-19 test in Moose Jaw area can still book an appointment by calling HealthLine 811 for a referral.
This comes after a number of warnings issued by the SHA about rising VOCs in the area. As of Saturday, the south central zone, where Moose Jaw is located accounts for 104 of the province’s variants reported.
Comments