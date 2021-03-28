COVID-19 vaccine bookings open for seniors aged 73+ in Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Starting at noon, Sunday, Lower Mainland seniors born in 1948 or before will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible seniors in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions are urged to contact their health authority to arrange a date and time.

In Vancouver Coastal Health’s rural areas, including the Sunshine Coast, Powell River, Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton and Bowen Island, bookings will open for people aged 70 and up.

Some employees who live or work in close quarters in Whistler are also being given priority vaccinations.

Indigenous people aged 55 and up in both health regions are eligible.

Vancouver Coastal Health also said this weekend that persons considered clinically extremely vulnerable, who have already received their vaccine invitation letter, may call any time to book an appointment.

This group includes people with underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness, including organ transplant recipients, people with certain cancers or respiratory illnesses and adults on dialysis.

Residents in Interior Health, Island Health and Northern Health aged 74 and up were eligible to book a vaccine as of Sunday, unless their health authority specified otherwise for their specific community.

Health officials have yet to clarify the timeline for bookings to open for the next age cohorts.

COVID-19 vaccine booking contact information

Bookings can be made online.

Call 1-855-755-2455 if you are having difficulty or have questions about the vaccine appointment.

To register, call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

To register, call 1-833-348-4787 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

To register, call 1-844-255-7555 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

To register, call 1-877-587-5767 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., PST, seven days a week.