Sask. NDP urges expansion of COVID-19 restrictions to Moose Jaw, SHA asks residents to get tested

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents who live in the South East or South West regions of the province that COVID-19 cases are rising and to book their vaccine appointments when eligible.

The reminder comes after the SHA issued a warning on Saturday about increasing COVID-19 variant cases in Moose Jaw, which is located in the South Central zone.

Residents in Moose Jaw and area are “strongly encouraged” to only gather with their immediate household indoors and limit travel and shopping to essential trips only.

The Leader of the Opposition, Ryan Meili, called on Premier Scott Moe and the government of Saskatchewan to expand public health restrictions to Moose Jaw in a tweet on Sunday morning.

With cases rising rapidly and nearly 90 of them variants of concern, it’s time to extend the public health restrictions to Moose Jaw.@PremierScottMoe already let things get out of control in Regina. We can’t let that happen in the rest of the province. #skpoli #citymj — Ryan Meili (@ryanmeili) March 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA says people aged 62 and over, including those living in border communities and those without a Saskatchewan card such as new immigrants, are eligible to book an appointment.

The online booking system can be accessed at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine or residents can call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829)

Read more: Vaccine appointments in Saskatchewan to be impacted by Moderna shipment delay

A family physician in Humboldt encouraged residents to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

“Let me speak plainly as someone who had dedicated their life to education, medicine and the health and well-being of others: COVID is real. Vaccines are safe and they work. Please, for your own safety and the safety of your family and community and the collective good follow the necessary precautions, get tested, and get vaccinated,” Dr. Tanner Schatz said.

Another family physician in Swift Current added that vaccinations are only part of our defence against COVID-19.

“Ensuring that we continue to follow public health guidelines, properly wear a mask and avoid non-essential travel are just as important,” Dr. Jason Gatzke said.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents who are feeling well, have travelled out of the province, or believe that they may have come into contact with someone who has tested positive or is symptomatic are asked to get tested.

Referrals to community testing can be provided by family physicians, nurse practitioners, or by calling HealthLine 811.

“With the recent rise in variants of concern (VOC) in Saskatchewan, it is important that we do not let our guard down,” said Gatzke. “Getting tested will help ensure you protect yourself, and those around you as well.”

3:17 Report: COVID-19 variants heighten risk of hospitalization and death Report: COVID-19 variants heighten risk of hospitalization and death