Central and southern Manitoba set to get snow: Winter storm watch issued

It seems Manitoba’s mild March was too good to be true.

A low-pressure system developing over Alberta is headed east beginning on Sunday, bringing with it a large swath of snow.

It comes ahead of a warm front that will hit the province on Sunday night, with temperatures in some areas forecasted to hit highs in the mid-teens to begin the week.

More snow will come to the central area of the province overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, and could persist until Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting accumulation totals of 15 to 25 cm for the central part of the province.

In addition to the precipitation, winds could gust as high as 70 km/h, leading to reduced visibility with blowing snow.

Southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, will see a cold front follow up Monday’s high temperatures, bringing with it the chance of freezing rain, snow or sleet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for “spring-like conditions” for the southern part of the province.

The winds could gust even higher in the Red River Valley — topping out around 90 km/h.

Local snowfall amounts across the south will be in the two-four cm range, while heavier snow is likely across the central Interlake where five -10 cm could be possible.

Portions of the winter storm watch could be upgraded to a winter storm warning as the exact path of the low-pressure system becomes more clear.

Travel is expected to be hazardous in some locations due to reduced visibility.

Conditions should stabilize on Tuesday evening as the squall continues to head eastward into northern Ontario.

For the latest information on your local area, visit the Environment Canada website.

