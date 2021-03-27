Menu

Health

Sask. health officials issue warning about COVID-19 variant rise in Moose Jaw

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 27, 2021 5:35 pm
Saskatchewan officials say there is a rise in variants of concern in the province, particularly in the Moose Jaw area. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan officials say there is a rise in variants of concern in the province, particularly in the Moose Jaw area. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a warning about a rise in COVID-19 variant cases in Moose Jaw and area on Saturday.

As of Friday, 1,240 variants have been identified in Saskatchewan, with Regina accounting for 1,041 of the variant cases. The south central zone, where Moose Jaw is located, accounts for 80 of the variant cases.

COVID-19 variants of concern are 36 to 70 per cent more transmissible, evidence shows, causing them to spread more easily.

The current variants of concern in Saskatchewan are B1.1.7, which was first identified in the U.K., and B1.351, which was first identified in South Africa.

Officials are reporting 224 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths related to coronavirus.

Regina is reporting the highest amount of new cases with 122, followed by Saskatoon, which has 28 new cases.

Trending Stories

There are now 1,817 active cases in the province including 964 in Regina.

In hospital, there are 152 COVID-19 patients in total, including 25 in ICU.

There were 4,103 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. A total of 1,348 of those tests were from Regina alone.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, new restrictions will come into place for Regina and area. All restaurants and licensed establishments must close for in-person dining, though take-out and delivery is allowed.

Venues such as banquet and conference facilities, movie theatres, bowling alleys, and museums must also close.

Health-care workers across the province also administered 4,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. A total of 167,509 have been administered in Saskatchewan so far.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s top doctor says he’s monitoring rising COVID-19 cases with variants of concern in Weyburn and Moose Jaw' Saskatchewan’s top doctor says he’s monitoring rising COVID-19 cases with variants of concern in Weyburn and Moose Jaw
Saskatchewan’s top doctor says he’s monitoring rising COVID-19 cases with variants of concern in Weyburn and Moose Jaw
