Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 taken to hospital after single vehicle crash near River Landing: Saskatoon police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 27, 2021 5:21 pm
A walking trail is blocked near Saskatoon's River Landing area while crews work to remove a damaged minivan from the area. View image in full screen
A walking trail is blocked near Saskatoon's River Landing area while crews work to remove a damaged minivan from the area. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision at Spadina Crescent and Avenue A.

Read more: Woman seriously injured after minivan drives into store in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police, fire crews and paramedics were on the scene. Traffic restrictions are in effect on Spadina Crescent between Avenue A and B. The lower pedestrian trail is also closed while crews work to remove the damaged minivan.

The Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit has been called to the scene.

Read more: Crash closes Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon

Inidividuals are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSpadina AvenueSaskatoon CrashSaskatoon River LandingSaskatoon car crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers