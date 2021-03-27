1 taken to hospital after single vehicle crash near River Landing: Saskatoon police

One person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision at Spadina Crescent and Avenue A.
Saskatoon police, fire crews and paramedics were on the scene. Traffic restrictions are in effect on Spadina Crescent between Avenue A and B. The lower pedestrian trail is also closed while crews work to remove the damaged minivan.
The Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit has been called to the scene.
Inidividuals are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
