Canada

8 people, cat safely get out of Calgary home after kitchen fire

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 7:47 pm
A northeast Calgary home was severely damaged by a fire that broke out in the kitchen on Friday, March. 26.
A northeast Calgary home was severely damaged by a fire that broke out in the kitchen on Friday, March. 26. Global News

Eight people were able to safely leave a home in northeast Calgary Friday afternoon after a kitchen fire broke out.

Crews were called to the home in the 6000 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. at about 4:30 p.m. and were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

The Calgary Fire Department believes the blaze started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.

A northeast Calgary home was severely damaged by a fire that broke out in the kitchen on Friday, March. 26.
A northeast Calgary home was severely damaged by a fire that broke out in the kitchen on Friday, March. 26. Global News

The eight people inside were able to get out without any injuries. A cat was also rescued from the basement of the home.

The fire was contained to the one home, which had significant damage inside, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters at the scene of a kitchen blaze in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle.
Firefighters at the scene of a kitchen blaze in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle. Global News
