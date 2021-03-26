Interior Health says 101K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far throughout region

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says over 101,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the region.

The health agency released the information on Friday, stating the official total since Dec. 22 was 101,156.

According to the health agency, the vaccine rollout is a coordinated effort between it, the First Nations Health Authority and First Nations communities.

The Interior Health region has approximately 800,000 people. According to Interior Health, of the 101,000 doses, around 85 per cent were first doses.

That translates into around 10.6 per cent of the region’s total, though Interior Health said the numbers are constantly changing.

Interior Health’s press release also included a statement from IH president and CEO Susan Brown.

“I am so proud of our teams who have simultaneously kept their focus on contact tracing and supporting people in self-isolation to slow the spread of COVID-19 while rolling out this COVID-19 immunization campaign,” said Brown.

“Meanwhile, staff and physicians throughout the Interior continue to support community health services, catch up on paused surgeries, support patients at two tertiary, four regional and 18 community hospitals, and provide so many more valuable programs.”

Interior Health also issued reminders about the public paying attention to vaccination eligibility dates and criteria.

People who are eligible to book their COVID-19 immunization can call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. PDT, seven days a week to schedule their appointment.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, Interior Health says the public will only be asked for:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from a Care Card or the back of the B.C. driver’s licence or BC services cards, and

current contact information, including an email address or a phone number that is regularly checked.

“We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud,” said Interior Health. “Our call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.”

