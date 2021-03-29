Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Volunteers try to clean up Meadowgreen recycling depot after years of dumping

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Volunteers with the Central Urban Métis Federation tried to clean up the Meadowgreen recycling depot, but were asked to leave by the city. View image in full screen
Volunteers with the Central Urban Métis Federation tried to clean up the Meadowgreen recycling depot, but were asked to leave by the city. Slavo Kutas / Global News

After years of people dumping garbage at the Meadowgreen recycling depot in Saskatoon, the Central Urban Métis Federation (CUMFI) volunteered to clean it up.

CUMFI president Shirley Isbister drives by the recycling depot every morning, and said she’s seen dumping getting worse and worse, especially since the pandemic began.

Read more: Saskatoon unveils uncosted plan to divert 70% of waste from landfill

She and others began cleaning the site Friday morning, but city crews asked them to leave.

Beginning Friday the depot is no longer open 24-hours and will be under video surveillance in an effort to try and stop illegal dumping, according to the city.

“What’s going to happen to all of this if there’s nowhere to take it? Is it going to end up in alleys, is it going to end up in vacant yards?” Isbister asked.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Best ways to recycle used oil and other environmental material hazards' Best ways to recycle used oil and other environmental material hazards
Best ways to recycle used oil and other environmental material hazards – Mar 18, 2021

She said she understands neighbour’s concerns about the mess, but worries limiting hours and bringing in security will mean people who can’t afford to drive to the dump will just leave their garbage somewhere else.

In an email to Global News, Dan Gauthier, the city’s manager of environmental projects and protection, wrote while the city appreciated the effort, it didn’t know CUMFI was coming.

Read more: Saskatoon city administration proposes business recycling, organics program

“Cleaning a recycling depot is different than other types of community clean-up efforts as there are hazards involved in removing waste material,” he wrote.

He said the city has its own crews to clean its facilities, and the number of people, equipment and vehicles at the facility made it challenging for city crews who came to clean the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The depot is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. as of Friday, according to the city.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRecyclingMetisIllegal DumpingMeadowgreenCentral Urban Métis Federationrecycling depotCUMFIShirley IsbisterMeadowgreen recycling depot

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers