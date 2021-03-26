1 person dead, 2 injured, in Brant County crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal crash in Brant County.

Officers were called to Bishopsgate Road, at Ellis Avenue, for a three-vehicle collision just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The two other motorists were taken to hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Bishopsgate Road and Ellis Avenue were closed for approximately eight hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the collision who may own a dash camera and may have witnessed the collision, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

