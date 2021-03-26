Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Burnaby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 5:54 pm
Emergency crews on scene after a pedestrian was hit in Burnaby just after midnight on March 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene after a pedestrian was hit in Burnaby just after midnight on March 26, 2021. Ryan Stelting

A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after he was struck by a car in Burnaby, RCMP said.

Officers said they were called around 12:20 a.m. to MacPherson Avenue and Marine Drive where they found the man with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man charged in Burnaby hit-and-run that left father of 2 dead

It is believed the man was struck by a lighter-colour sedan in the intersection after getting into a confrontation with the occupants of that vehicle, police said.

RCMP believes the driver took off immediately.

Cpl. Brett Cunningham with Burnaby RCMP said it appears there was initially a confrontation between three vehicles and somebody sprayed pepper spray.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim was in one of the cars, Cunningham explained, and got out of the car when the pepper spray was discharged.

Click to play video: 'Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run' Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run
Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run – Jul 1, 2019

That is when he was hit, Cunningham added.

The car would have some front-end damage and some other damage, he said.

There were three occupants of that car and officers are still canvassing the neighbourhood to find out what happened, Cunningham added.

The other car and other occupants stayed on the scene to help the teen but Cunningham said they are not cooperating fully with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunBurnabyburnaby rcmpBurnaby hit and runmarine driveBurnaby accidentBurnaby hit and run latestMacPherson AvenueMan hit in Burnaby

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers