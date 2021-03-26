19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after he was struck by a car in Burnaby, RCMP said.

Officers said they were called around 12:20 a.m. to MacPherson Avenue and Marine Drive where they found the man with serious and life-threatening injuries.

It is believed the man was struck by a lighter-colour sedan in the intersection after getting into a confrontation with the occupants of that vehicle, police said.

RCMP believes the driver took off immediately.

Cpl. Brett Cunningham with Burnaby RCMP said it appears there was initially a confrontation between three vehicles and somebody sprayed pepper spray.

The victim was in one of the cars, Cunningham explained, and got out of the car when the pepper spray was discharged.

That is when he was hit, Cunningham added.

The car would have some front-end damage and some other damage, he said.

There were three occupants of that car and officers are still canvassing the neighbourhood to find out what happened, Cunningham added.

The other car and other occupants stayed on the scene to help the teen but Cunningham said they are not cooperating fully with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.