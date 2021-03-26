Menu

Canada

Prince Edward County man charged in connection with Picton sex assault: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 3:28 pm
OPP charged a 22-year-old man following a sexual assault in a Main Street parking lot in Picton. View image in full screen
OPP charged a 22-year-old man following a sexual assault in a Main Street parking lot in Picton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Prince Edward County man faces a sexual assault charge for an incident that took place earlier this week in Picton, OPP say.

According to police, on Wednesday, the 22-year-old man sexually assaulted an unidentified person in a parking lot on Main Street.

Read more: Picton man charged following reports of historic sexual assaults involving children

Police received the report later in the day and then arrested the man.

OPP say there is no risk to public safety.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

