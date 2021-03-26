Prince Edward County man charged in connection with Picton sex assault: OPP

A Prince Edward County man faces a sexual assault charge for an incident that took place earlier this week in Picton, OPP say.
According to police, on Wednesday, the 22-year-old man sexually assaulted an unidentified person in a parking lot on Main Street.
Police received the report later in the day and then arrested the man.
OPP say there is no risk to public safety.
The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
