Rookies shine in Regina Pats’ 5-3 win over Prince Albert Raiders in WHL action

It was a night of firsts in the Regina Pats’ 5-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders inside the Brandt Centre on Thursday.

Both Defencemen Layton Feist and forward Braxton Whitehead scored their first career goal in the Western Hockey League.

“I’m super excited, I’m stoked really,” Whitehead said. “It felt like a long time since I’d scored, so it was a great time out there and I really enjoyed it.

“The development that I’m getting here in the practices is amazing and I can see it translating into my game already. It’s been helping out a lot and I’ve been making some good friendships here. I can’t wait to continue playing.”

The win comes two days after the Pats were blown out by the Winnipeg Ice 8-3. Dave Struch, Pats’ head coach said he was proud of his team and the way they bounced back.

“It goes to show, you need to go through a lot of different things that you can learn from to develop, and I think what Winnipeg did to us, I think that that might have pushed us a little bit. Well, I know it did,” Struch said.

“Those are things that you need to go through and experience to get better and the guys did that tonight.”

Pats’ phenome Connor Bedard built on his hot start to the season, picking up two assists to continue his point streak. Through seven games, the 15-year-old has five goals, seven assists for 12 points, and is tied for third place in league scoring.

The Pats are back at it Friday in a game against the Saskatoon Blades. Game time is 4 p.m. and can be streamed on WHL Live.

