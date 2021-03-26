Teens charged in St. Catharines break and enter, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens are facing multiple charges in connection with a break and enter in St. Catharines that ended with a 30-year-old being stabbed.

Niagara police say the victim was hurt after an altercation with one of the accused amid a chase on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. near Sherman Drive and Overholt Street.

Investigators say the incident started when the man living at the address discovered three boys in his driveway. The trio fled when he approached them.

“The victim chased after the suspects as they ran away. The victim was able to catch one of the suspects a short distance away,” Niagara police said in a media release.

“During the physical altercation that occurred when the victim attempted to perform a citizen’s arrest, he was stabbed.”

Detectives say the accused fled from the area after the stabbing.

The resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Investigators say the three teens, ranging in age from 14 through 16, were arrested. All are each facing a break-and-enter charge as well as theft of a motor vehicle.

The 15-year-old is facing an additional charge of assault with a weapon.