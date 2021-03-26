Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged in St. Catharines break and enter, stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 2:04 pm
View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Three teens are facing multiple charges in connection with a break and enter in St. Catharines that ended with a 30-year-old being stabbed.

Niagara police say the victim was hurt after an altercation with one of the accused amid a chase on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. near Sherman Drive and Overholt Street.

Read more: Police believe suspects in Hamilton-area murder have fled to Europe

Investigators say the incident started when the man living at the address discovered three boys in his driveway. The trio fled when he approached them.

“The victim chased after the suspects as they ran away. The victim was able to catch one of the suspects a short distance away,” Niagara police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the physical altercation that occurred when the victim attempted to perform a citizen’s arrest, he was stabbed.”

Click to play video: '24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed' 24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed
24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed – Dec 23, 2020

Detectives say the accused fled from the area after the stabbing.

The resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Read more: Former Hamilton paramedics on trial likely to hear fate from Superior Court justice in June

Investigators say the three teens, ranging in age from 14 through 16, were arrested. All are each facing a break-and-enter charge as well as theft of a motor vehicle.

The 15-year-old is facing an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonStabbingBreak And EnterHamilton newsNiagara Regional PoliceNiagaraSt. CatharinesSt Catharines newsteens chargedoverholt streetsherman drive

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers