Manitoba announces $50-million boost to water, waste-water services

The province announced almost $50 million in funding Friday for water and waste-water services as part of the Manitoba Restart Program — an economic stimulus package aimed at restarting the province’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the new funds, $43 million is from the Department of Municipal Relations, with the additional $7 million from the Department of Conservation and Climate.

More than 40 projects have been approved, including water and waste-water upgrades at Grand Beach, Paint Lake, Whiteshell and Asessippi provincial parks.

“Our provincial parks have been an important retreat for Manitobans during the pandemic and as more and more people spend their vacations here in our province, we need to respond to the increased demand,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard.

“We are improving our parks and ensuring their water and waste-water treatment facilities are up to date.”

Municipal Relations Minister Derek Johnson said the projects include upgrades to water treatment plants, sewage lagoons, lift stations and water distribution and collection systems — and when combined with local investments, will result in $80 million of improvements.

“These projects are significant capital works that support the ongoing supply of clean water and waste-water treatment in our municipalities and parks,” he said.

