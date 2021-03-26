Exercise caution along South Saskatchewan River, urges Meewasin Valley Authority

Send this page to someone via email

People are being urged by the Meewasin Valley Authority to exercise caution while enjoying the riverbank along the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon and area.

The MVA says melting snow and ice flowing into the river are causing a higher water flow that can cut into the ice and snow along the riverbank, causing shelves of unsteady ground.

“There are many areas of unstable ice shelves that are hard to distinguish from an elevated view,” said Mike Velonas, the MVA’s manager of planning and conservation, in a statement Thursday.

“The ground below is so brittle that even children and pets can easily break through and fall into the river below.”

He added that the water is still extremely cold, ”and with the higher and faster flow of the water, it is not a safe situation for even experienced swimmers.”

The MVA said people should stay away from the shore and that conditions along the lower trails are extremely dangerous during the spring.

“We want everyone to safely experience the river valley, and this can be done by keeping to the main paved Meewasin Trail away from the river’s edge,” Velonas said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is also warning individuals to exercise caution around the river.

The department said children and pets should be watched closely around trails, parks or off-leash areas that are by the river and around stormwater retention ponds.

Fire officials also cautioned people to stay off the ice on the river, saying that it is unpredictable and never safe for recreational use.

