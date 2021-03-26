Transit bus shelters smashed throughout Lindsay: police

Police are investigating after multiple bus shelters were found damaged throughout Lindsay.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Friday morning, over the past 24 hours, Kawartha Lakes Transit bus shelters have been found damaged on Queen Street, Colborne Street West and Kent Street West.
Police are asking the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately. Any damage to bus shelters should be reported.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 705-324-5252. Or if you wish to provide your information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
