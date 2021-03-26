Menu

Crime

Transit bus shelters smashed throughout Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 11:14 am
Several transit bus shelters in Lindsay have been found damaged over the past 24 hours, police report Friday. View image in full screen
Several transit bus shelters in Lindsay have been found damaged over the past 24 hours, police report Friday. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police are investigating after multiple bus shelters were found damaged throughout Lindsay.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Friday morning, over the past 24 hours, Kawartha Lakes Transit bus shelters have been found damaged on Queen Street, Colborne Street West and Kent Street West.

Read more: Peterborough transit to receive $1.91M in Ontario gas tax funding; $640K for City of Kawartha Lakes

Police are asking the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately. Any damage to bus shelters should be reported.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 705-324-5252. Or if you wish to provide your information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Transit, City of Kawartha Lakes, Kawartha Lakes, lindsay, Vandalism, Bus Shelters, transit bus shelters

