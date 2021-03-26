Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Pets rescued from kitchen fire at Romaine Street home in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'Pets rescued from kitchen fire on Romaine Street in Peterborough' Pets rescued from kitchen fire on Romaine Street in Peterborough
No one was following a kitchen fire at a Romaine St. home in Peterborough on Thursday night.

No one was injured and two pets were rescued following a house fire in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 9:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported kitchen fire at a residence on Romaine Street.

According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, crews discovered smoke and flames inside the main floor of the home.

Read more: Oshawa house fire that killed 4 could ‘potentially be an arson,’ police say

“All occupants had safely exited the building,” he said.

Trending Stories

Reid said crews managed to safely extinguish the fire where damage was confined to the kitchen area.

He also noted firefighters removed two unharmed pets from the home.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is combustibles on the stove top, and damage is estimated at $20,000, Reid said.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops firefighters rescue Bean the dog stuck in couch' Kamloops firefighters rescue Bean the dog stuck in couch
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FirePeterborough Fire ServicesKitchen FirePeterborough House FireRomaine Streetpets rescuedRomaine Street house fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers