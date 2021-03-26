Pets rescued from kitchen fire at Romaine Street home in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured and two pets were rescued following a house fire in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 9:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported kitchen fire at a residence on Romaine Street.

According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, crews discovered smoke and flames inside the main floor of the home.

“All occupants had safely exited the building,” he said.

Reid said crews managed to safely extinguish the fire where damage was confined to the kitchen area.

He also noted firefighters removed two unharmed pets from the home.

The cause of the fire is combustibles on the stove top, and damage is estimated at $20,000, Reid said.