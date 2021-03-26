Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man and 3 teenage boys charged in Greater Toronto Area retail robberies from 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2021 8:48 am
The Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Police say a man and three youths have been arrested in connection to five retail robberies across Toronto and Peel Region.

Toronto police say the robberies happened in October 2019 at convenience and cellphone stores.

Investigators say the disguised suspects were armed, on at least one occasion, with a knife and handgun.

Trending Stories

Read more: 22 males arrested in series of GTA cellphone store robberies, 9 cases remain unsolved

After demanding cash, the suspects allegedly kicked and punched staff, then stole money, cigarettes, vaping products and lottery tickets.

The boys between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing robbery and weapons charges.

The 23-year-old man is facing a robbery charge and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceTorontoPeel RegionGreater Toronto AreaToronto robberyconvenience storesCellphone robberiesCellphone storesToronto convenience store robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers