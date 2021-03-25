Menu

Canada

Gushue, Einarson win Canadian mixed doubles curling championship in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Team Einarson/Gushue skip Kerri Einarson, right, and third Brad Gushue celebrate defeating Team Schmiemann/Morris in the semi-final at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Einarson/Gushue skip Kerri Einarson, right, and third Brad Gushue celebrate defeating Team Schmiemann/Morris in the semi-final at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue won a Canadian mixed doubles curling championship Thursday with a 9-6 win over Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak.

Einarson of Gimli, Man., and Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., claimed $50,000 in prize money and will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season
Einarson won her second curling title of 2021 after defending her national women’s crown at last month’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

READ MORE: Gushue, Einarson to face Lott, Sahaidak in Canadian mixed doubles curling final 

Lott and Sahaidak collected $30,000 as the runners-up, while bronze medallists John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann pocketed $20,000 for third place.

Gushue and Einarson advanced to the final with a 7-6 semifinal victory over Morris and Schmiemann earlier Thursday.

Gushue on pace to advance in the 2020 Brier
Gushue on pace to advance in the 2020 Brier – Mar 3, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
