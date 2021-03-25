Kelowna RCMP investigating report of stranger asking 2 boys to get into vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A concerning report of two children in Kelowna being asked to get into a stranger’s vehicle is being investigated by police.

RCMP say the incident happened on Monday, March 22nd, around 1:30 p.m., along Arbor View Drive, with a man reportedly driving up to the two boys and asking them if they wanted to get in.

“The two boys said no, and the man drove away,” Kelowna RCMP said of the Mission neighbourhood incident. “He apparently was seen by the boys several times again during that time period.”

Police say the unknown man was described as having a prominent nose, and was driving a dark grey or black older-model pickup truck.

“We are actively working to identify the man and determine his intentions. We are also working to determine if this incident is related in any way to the other suspicious person reports we’ve received recently,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This incident is concerning, and we are appealing to any witnesses, or persons with surveillance video or dashcam footage, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

