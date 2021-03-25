Bryant Mitchell retires just a month after signing with Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Bryant Mitchell had a change of heart.

Just a little over a month after signing a one-year contract with the Bombers, Mitchell has told the team he’s instead decided to retire.

Bryant Mitchell (@_Bmitch16) has informed the team that he is retiring from professional football. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) March 25, 2021

Mitchell, who is 28 years old, thanked the Bombers and the rest of his former teams in an Instagram post. He said he is “walking away content in godliness” and is excited for what’s to come.

Mitchell spent the past two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nicknamed Batman, Mitchell hasn’t played a game in more than two years after being a late cut by the Bucs in training camp.

Injuries limited Mitchell to just 19 games in parts of three seasons with Edmonton. But he was still one of the CFL’s top receivers in 2018, when he scored three touchdowns and had a little under 900 yards in just 11 games.

