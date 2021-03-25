Menu

Sports

Bryant Mitchell retires just a month after signing with Blue Bombers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 6:09 pm
Edmonton's Bryant Mitchell (80) and Martese Jackson (30) celebrate Mitchell's 75-yard touchdown during second-half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. View image in full screen
Edmonton's Bryant Mitchell (80) and Martese Jackson (30) celebrate Mitchell's 75-yard touchdown during second-half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Bryant Mitchell had a change of heart.

Just a little over a month after signing a one-year contract with the Bombers, Mitchell has told the team he’s instead decided to retire.

Mitchell, who is 28 years old, thanked the Bombers and the rest of his former teams in an Instagram post. He said he is “walking away content in godliness” and is excited for what’s to come.

Mitchell spent the past two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add deep threat with signing of receiver Bryant Mitchell

Nicknamed Batman, Mitchell hasn’t played a game in more than two years after being a late cut by the Bucs in training camp.

Injuries limited Mitchell to just 19 games in parts of three seasons with Edmonton. But he was still one of the CFL’s top receivers in 2018, when he scored three touchdowns and had a little under 900 yards in just 11 games.

