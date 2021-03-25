Suspicious report leads police to recovering stolen ATV, keys in Okanagan Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious report in the South Okanagan led police to recovering a stolen ATV and over 100 keys belonging to various models of vehicles and heavy equipment.

According police, officers responded to a night report of an ATV being driven along Maple Street in Okanagan Falls on Sunday, March 14th.

Penticton RCMP say the ATV was driven to a rural property on Green Lake Road that was known to police.

“Officers located the property, along with the ATV, which was confirmed to have been stolen,” said Penticton RCMP.

“While on the property, several other items, in plain sight of officers, and believed to be stolen, were also seized. This included over 100 keys, belonging to various models of vehicles and heavy equipment.”

Police say all of the seized property was removed and that officers will be making attempts to return them if possible.

“We encourage everyone to remember to lock up their vehicles, take photographs and record serial numbers of their property,” said Const. James Grandy.

“Officers often come across suspected stolen property, but without being able to confirm, typically by serial numbers, they often cannot seize it, or arrest the person in possession of it.”

Police say one man associated to the property was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

“Our officers are continuing their investigation,” said Grandy, “and may be reaching out to the public to help identify and return these items to their rightful owners.”

