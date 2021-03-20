Shots fired at officers, two suspects arrested during stolen truck chase in Penticton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP say shots were fired at officers while they were trying to stop a suspected stolen vehicle overnight Friday.

The incident happened around midnight near Lower Moorpark and West Bench Hill Drive, police say.

There, police say officers performing proactive patrolling noticed a truck and trailer pulling an SUV.

“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle,” police said in a press release. “The truck did not stop for the officer, but rather drove away at a high rate of speed.”

Officers soon located the trailer with the later-confirmed stolen SUV, parked on the side of the road.

The truck was then spotted and an officer tried to pull it over as it travelled at a high rate of speed, west up Green Mountain Road.

“Officers later located the suspect truck on Green Mountain Road, and upon approaching it, several gun shots were fired in the direction of the officers,” said Const. James Grandy.

“It then drove away, continuing to be pursued by officers at a safe distance, up Farleigh Lake Road, west of Penticton, where it momentarily stopped, and then reversed into an officer’s vehicle, disabling it. The pursuit of the truck ceased at that time.”

Police say with assistance with several specialized RCMP support teams, including the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and air support, two suspects were eventually located and taken into custody.

“We have many resources actively deployed to Penticton, and will remain on scene as our investigation continues,” said Grandy.

“No members of the public were injured, nor any of the officers involved, suffered any serious injury. Additionally, there’s no indication of any ongoing risk to the public related to this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, or has any other information, is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

