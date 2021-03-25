Stepson charged with 2nd-degree murder after senior dies from assault injuries: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year after a senior who was assaulted died from his injuries.

Investigators say they were called to a high rise at 1968 Main St. W. on the afternoon of March 14, where they found 73-year-old George Howson suffering from serious injuries.

His stepson, 54-year-old Timothy Brown, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say Howson succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday and as a result, the charges against Brown have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Brown has no prior criminal history, according to police, and the incident was related to an ongoing investigation involving “family troubles.”

Media relations Const. Indy Bharaj said police didn’t issue a news release about the arrest or the assault at the time because there was no threat to public safety.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).