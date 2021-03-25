Special weather statement warns of heavy rain for London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for periods of rain for London, Ont., and the surrounding area.

The rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to fall Thursday night before stretching into Friday.

The special weather statement covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

Read more: Inexpensive hacks to get your home ready for spring

Rainfall amounts are expected to be in the range of 20 to 40 mm, with some areas seeing up to 50 mm.

Forecasters are also calling for isolated thunderstorms.

The rain is expected to taper off around noon Friday. This will be followed by a windy end to the workweek with winds gusting up to 80 km/h in many areas Friday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

5:54 Spring flooding: Tips on how to protect your property and home Spring flooding: Tips on how to protect your property and home