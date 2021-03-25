Menu

Weather

Special weather statement warns of heavy rain for London, Ont. region

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 5:03 pm
The rain is expected to taper off around noon Friday and will be followed by a windy end to the work week with many areas seeing winds gusting up to 80 km/h. View image in full screen
The rain is expected to taper off around noon Friday and will be followed by a windy end to the work week with many areas seeing winds gusting up to 80 km/h. Jeff Chiu / The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for periods of rain for London, Ont., and the surrounding area.

The rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to fall Thursday night before stretching into Friday.

The special weather statement covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be in the range of 20 to 40 mm, with some areas seeing up to 50 mm.

Forecasters are also calling for isolated thunderstorms.

The rain is expected to taper off around noon Friday. This will be followed by a windy end to the workweek with winds gusting up to 80 km/h in many areas Friday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

