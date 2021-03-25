Menu

Canada

Kingston police clear suspect of wrongdoing in fatal collision involving pedestrian

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police say the driver reportedly involved in a fatal hit and run has since been cleared of any wrongdoing. No charges will be laid. View image in full screen
Kingston police say the driver reportedly involved in a fatal hit and run has since been cleared of any wrongdoing. No charges will be laid. Global News

Kingston police have cleared the suspect in what police are now calling a “tragic accident” after a pedestrian was killed last week in what was thought to be a hit and run.

The night of March 18, a 67-year-old woman died while walking in the area of Days Road and Hyde Street.

Police previously said the vehicle that struck her did not stay on scene, and investigators have been looking for the driver ever since.

Thursday, police thanked the community for their assistance in locating the person involved, who they said has cooperated with the investigation.

Read more: Kingston police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Police said that the driver believed they had struck a “small inanimate object on the roadway.”

“The investigation was sufficiently covered off by detectives, intensive follow-up with corroboration on multiple accounts, and confirmed by the inspection of the vehicle. The driver’s explanation is both feasible and reasonable,” said Const. Ash Gutheinz, media officer with Kingston police.

After consulting with the coroner’s office, and with various units in the Kingston police force, investigators have concluded that the driver was not negligent in this case and therefore will not be charged.

The name of the deceased is not being shared out of respect for their family.

