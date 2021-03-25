Waterloo Region daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

The number of vaccine needles entering arms in the area is climbing on a daily basis, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccination task force.

On Thursday, it reported there have now been 63,579 vaccinations provided to area residents, an increase of 2,460 from a day earlier.

This smashes the record of 2,044, which had been set a day earlier.

A total of 8.38 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Waterloo Public Health provided a limited update to other COVID-19 numbers on Thursday as its website was not working.

It reported another 45 positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 11,668.

That pushes the seven-day rolling average to 34.9.

The agency also reported no new COVID-19-related deaths for the second straight day, leaving the death toll at 241.

2:50 Federal officials discuss AstraZeneca COVID-19 shipment details from U.S. facilities Federal officials discuss AstraZeneca COVID-19 shipment details from U.S. facilities

A COVID-19 outbreak was reported at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener lifting the total number of outbreaks to 17.

The agency did not provide the number of resolved or active cases.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 336,070.

However, Thursday’s case count is an overestimation by about 280 cases due to data catch-up related to the provincial system, the Ontario government said.

Despite the inclusion of older cases, Ontario still recorded more than 2,000 new infections. The province hasn’t seen a figure that high since the tail-end of the surge at the end of January.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 1,016 cases were recorded in Toronto, 294 in Peel Region, 244 in York Region, 152 in Ottawa, 90 in Durham Region and 79 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,280 as 17 more deaths were recorded.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

