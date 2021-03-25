Menu

Crime

Man faces multiples charges following ‘disturbance’ in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 4:43 pm
On Sunday morning, police attended a location on Bruce Road 8 for a 'disturbance.'. View image in full screen
On Sunday morning, police attended a location on Bruce Road 8 for a 'disturbance.'. Don Mitchell / Global News

Grey Bruce OPP say a 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a disturbance in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Sunday.

Read more: OPP looking for witnesses of violent arrest in downtown Barrie, Ont.

According to officers, a suspect threatened another person and caused mischief to their property. The suspect had already left before police arrived.

An arrest warrant was then issued for James Walker, 39, from South Bruce Peninsula.

The next day, investigators found the suspect in a vehicle on Bruce Road 13.

Read more: OPP officer charged with assault following ‘interaction’ with woman in cell

Walker has since been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, six counts of failing to comply with a release order, mischief and mischief under $5,000.

Walker was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Two Belleville police officers charged with assault causing bodily harm
Two Belleville police officers charged with assault causing bodily harm – Feb 25, 2021
