Man faces multiples charges following ‘disturbance’ in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say a 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a disturbance in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Sunday.

According to officers, a suspect threatened another person and caused mischief to their property. The suspect had already left before police arrived.

An arrest warrant was then issued for James Walker, 39, from South Bruce Peninsula.

The next day, investigators found the suspect in a vehicle on Bruce Road 13.

Walker has since been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, six counts of failing to comply with a release order, mischief and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

1:24 Two Belleville police officers charged with assault causing bodily harm Two Belleville police officers charged with assault causing bodily harm – Feb 25, 2021