Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2020 death of baby girl in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 10-month-old girl in Manitoba last summer.

RCMP say officers in Flin Flon, a northern city on the boundary between Manitoba and Saskatchewan, were called about an infant in distress on Aug. 11, 2020.

They found the baby unresponsive and she was pronounced dead.

Flin Flon #rcmpmb responded to Aug 11, 2020, report of a 10-month old in medical distress who was pronounced deceased. Investigation deemed the death to be a homicide. On March 23, 25yo Robert Bear, of Sandy Bay, SK, was arrested & charged w/ 2nd Deg Murder. Investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say they received more information in January that indicated the infant’s injuries were not an accident.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP lay charges in 2018 death of little boy in Little Grand Rapids

Robert Alexander Bear, who is 25 and from Sandy Bay, Sask., was arrested on Tuesday, March 23.

In a separate case this week, Mounties also charged the caregivers of a three-year-old boy in Manitoba with manslaughter after his death nearly three years ago.

Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, were arrested in Little Grand Rapids on March 10. Both are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the child’s death in August 2018.

–With files from Shane Gibson

1:57 Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds – Mar 11, 2021