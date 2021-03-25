Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2020 death of baby girl in Manitoba

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 10-month-old girl in Manitoba last summer.
RCMP say officers in Flin Flon, a northern city on the boundary between Manitoba and Saskatchewan, were called about an infant in distress on Aug. 11, 2020.
They found the baby unresponsive and she was pronounced dead.
Mounties say they received more information in January that indicated the infant’s injuries were not an accident.
Robert Alexander Bear, who is 25 and from Sandy Bay, Sask., was arrested on Tuesday, March 23.
In a separate case this week, Mounties also charged the caregivers of a three-year-old boy in Manitoba with manslaughter after his death nearly three years ago.
Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, were arrested in Little Grand Rapids on March 10. Both are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the child’s death in August 2018.
–With files from Shane Gibson
