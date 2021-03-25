Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2020 death of baby girl in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 3:31 pm
Manitoba RCMP say homicide charges have been laid in connection with the death of a 10-month-old girl in Flin Flon last summer.
Manitoba RCMP say homicide charges have been laid in connection with the death of a 10-month-old girl in Flin Flon last summer. File / Global News

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 10-month-old girl in Manitoba last summer.

RCMP say officers in Flin Flon, a northern city on the boundary between Manitoba and Saskatchewan, were called about an infant in distress on Aug. 11, 2020.

Read more: Manitoba’s families minister calls for review of boy’s death after caregivers charged

They found the baby unresponsive and she was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say they received more information in January that indicated the infant’s injuries were not an accident.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba RCMP lay charges in 2018 death of little boy in Little Grand Rapids

Robert Alexander Bear, who is 25 and from Sandy Bay, Sask., was arrested on Tuesday, March 23.

In a separate case this week, Mounties also charged the caregivers of a three-year-old boy in Manitoba with manslaughter after his death nearly three years ago.

Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, were arrested in Little Grand Rapids on March 10. Both are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the child’s death in August 2018.

–With files from Shane Gibson

Click to play video: 'Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds' Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds
Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds – Mar 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
MurderManitoba RCMPBaby DeathFlin FlonSandy Bay2nd degree murderFlin Flon RCMPBaby homicideFlin Flon Infant HomicideRobert Alexander Bear

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers